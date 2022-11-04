Purdue vs. Iowa - Staff Predictions

Jumbo Heroes (4-4):

With just four games left in the regular season Purdue has to have all of them if they want to represent the powerhouse that is the Big Ten West in the conference championship game. While this isn’t the scariest Iowa team Purdue has faced in recent years the stout defense does give me pause. Plus news about a wind advisory makes me wonder about the effectiveness of the Purdue passing game. There are a lot of things that make me nervous about this game.

What I’m holding on to is the fact that during his time at Purdue Jeff Brohm is 4-1 against Iowa. Also, after speaking with the Iowa SB Nation guys from BHGP it makes me believe that their defensive coordinator is too rigid to double someone like Charlie Jones and will allow Purdue to dink and dunk their way to success. That’s what I’m holding on to.

Ted Lasso is one of my favorite shows ever created and I’m taking a page out of Ted’s book and gonna just Believe.

Purdue 27

Iowa 14

Drew (4-4):

Iowa should apologize to everyone who has invested more than 5 minutes of their precious time on earth watching Iowa football this season. The offense is Hazelesque, in terms of futility and the defense, while stout, can’t handle the endless march of 3 and outs.

Purdue can score, Iowa can’t, and the object of the game is to score.

Purdue 27

Iowa 10

Jed (0-0):

This is a game where, if Purdue was relatively healthy going into the game, I’d say they might win by 10 points or more. The offensive line is only one injury away from possibly having to shuffle multiple guys around, multiple wide receivers are dealing with being hurt, and the defensive backfield has been an absolute horror show at times against teams that aren’t great at throwing the ball.

I’m not sure how this game will go because the weather will certainly be a major factor if it is wet and windy but if it does impact the game, expect Mockobee to once again get 25+ touches in hopes of carrying the Boilers to another victory like he already has this season. Geting Dylan Downing back is a huge boost as well. I think Jones or Tracy make a big play to make this loss to the Boilers an especially tough one facing two players who would definitely be helping the stagnant Hawkeye offense this season.

Boilers 22

Hawkeyes 15

Ryan (0-0):

Aiden O’Connell had two weeks to scheme for this defense and Jeff Brohm has a great track record against the Hawkeyes. As I mentioned in the podcast, Charlie Jones will have a good day and Tyrone Tracy will get some gadget plays and get in the endzone.

Purdue 27

Iowa 16