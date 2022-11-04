Week 10 Big Ten Breakdown

(Rankings now reflect CFP polls, times are in ET)

#2 Ohio State at Northwestern | Noon, ABC

What is there to say about this game? CJ Stroud and the OSU offense may not have to play in the second half at all. At least it’s almost basketball season for the Wildcats. Oh, wait…

OSU 56, NW 13

Minnesota at Nebraska | Noon, ESPN2

After a 4-0 start, Minnesota came crashing down to Earth against three straight quality opponents. Then they got to play Rutgers and now they take on Nebraska. Nebraska’s run defense has been a turnstile so there is no doubt in my mind that Mo Ibrahim has another big day. Nebraska has looked improved under Mickey Joseph, but it’ll take much more to fix Scott Frost’s mess.

MINN 28, NEB 20

Iowa at Purdue | Noon, FS1

Does Charlie Jones pull a David Bell? Does the Iowa offense gain more than 200 yards? Will Kirk be forced to fire his own son? Find out this week on General Nepotism.

PUR 27, IOWA 16

Maryland at Wisconsin | Noon, BTN

Wisconsin has had a down year by their standards but they look to finish strong under coach Jim Leonhard. On the flip side, Maryland has had a positive season and looks to continue. The return of Taulia Tagovailoa may make the difference in this game.

MD 31, WISC 28

Michigan State at #16 Illinois | 3:30, BTN

Both of these teams have been scrappy this year; Illinois on the field and MSU off. Illinois is excelling under the Wisconsin model of play: strong rushing attack and a punishing defense. That does not bode well for a Spartan team that gives up almost 170 yards per game on the ground.

ILL 31, MSU 13

#15 Penn State at Indiana | 3:30, ABC

I’m not sure how this game got the ABC afternoon slot, but here we are. Penn State will look to take out it’s frustrations from their lose to OSU while Indiana will now have to operate without leading receiver, Cam Camper, who tore his ACL against Rutgers. Basketball season can’t come soon enough in Bloomington.

PSU 27, IU 10

#5 Michigan at Rutgers | 7:30, BTN

The final game of the day in the Big 10 sees Michigan going to Piscataway to keep pace in the Big Ten East. Rutgers has lost 4 of 5 and is hovering just above the cellar of the Big Ten. Blake Corum will try and build on an already impressive season.

MICH 41, RUTG 14