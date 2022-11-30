Purdue Football Earns Conference Awards

The Big Ten has a number of very good teams in it, that’s just undeniable. Even the teams that couldn’t put it all together have some very talented players on them that are deserving of all conference recognition. Such is the lot that Purdue finds itself in as the conference awards were handed out yesterday and today. Purdue has many stand out performers to be sure but many of them, Jalen Graham and Devin Mockobee just to name two, missed time due to injury. Regardless, Purdue wound up with numerous players earning at least Honorable Mention All-Conference Awards.

The defensive and special teams awards were released yesterday. Purdue received 8 honorable mentions with seven coming on defense and one on special teams. From Purdue Sports website:

It’s frustrating but understandable to see Purdue not get a single player on even the 3rd team squad. I would have thought the Allen, Trice, or Graham, Graham in particular, would have garnered enough support to land on the third team but I suppose that was just my rose colored glasses creeping on.

On the offensive side of the ball Purdue did much better but not quite as well as some would have hoped. Charlie Jones led Purdue in the awards as he was named to the First team all conference. It was interesting to note how Jones did when compared to other receivers in the conference as noted by the Purdue football twitter account.

☝️ 1st in receptions

☝️ 1st in receiving yards

☝️ 1st in receiving TDs



1st Team All-B1G

pic.twitter.com/91gVUUqkBl — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 30, 2022

You see all those number ones? And yet, AND YET, Jones did not win receiver of the year. Instead, that honor went to Marvin Harrison from Ohio State. Taking nothing away from Harrison I just think Charlie Jones deserves some extra recognition here.

Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell was named to the Second Team All-Conference behind Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud. Joining AOC on the second team is tight end Payne Durham who, much like his teammate Charlie Jones led all players at his position in both receptions and touchdowns...AND YET...

All-B1G Second Team status for @pdurham22 after leading all conference TEs in catches (54) and touchdowns (8).



Bring the Payne! pic.twitter.com/JC2REYdabZ — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 30, 2022

Finally, Devin Mockobee earned honorable mention at the running back position.

Overall not a bad showing by Purdue but ultimately the individual awards don’t matter because at the end of the day Purdue is the division champion and heading to Indianapolis to take on Michigan this Saturday. Kudos to all of Purdue’s conference honorees.