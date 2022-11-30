Purdue Faces Off Against Syracuse In The Big Ten/ACC Challenge

The Purdue women’s basketball team is hosting Syracuse for the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge tonight. The Boilers are 6-1 for the year with their only loss coming from Florida State.

Purdue will be led by Jeanae Terry and Lasha Perry who both received all-tournament honors during the Cancun Challenge. Terry is leading the nation in assists with 58 and second in the nation for apg with 8.3. She’s also scoring 7.9 ppg and grabbing 9.3 rpg. Lasha Petree has been a dynamic scorer for the Boilers averaging 18.3 points per game. Abbey Ellis has been phenomenal off the bench this season averaging 12 ppg. Katie Gearlds has done a tremendous job of getting this program headed in the right direction. The Boilers have had to grind out some late minute wins and hit big shots when they needed them. This is the last year for this tournament so it would be nice to make a little noise, starting tonight with a win over The Orange.

Syracuse is 5-1 with their only loss to Penn State. The Orange has two power scorers in Dyaisha Fair and Teisha Hyman. Fair is averaging 19 points and 4.8 apg while Hyman chips in 13.8 points and 4.8 rpg. Syracuse likes to slow the ball down on offense and scores few points in transition. On defense, they pack the paint and make opponents beat them from the outside.

How To Watch:

Date/Time: 6 pm ET November 30th

Where: Mackey Arena

Network: BTN