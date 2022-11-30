Purdue vs. Florida State Game Thread and How to Watch

In an unlikely turn of events, #5 Purdue will face off against Florida State for the first round of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Purdue won the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament last weekend and are coming off two huge wins against then ranked #6 Gonzaga (84-66) and #8 Duke (75-66). Purdue looks to extend their winning streak and remain undefeated.

Florida State has been struggling mightily this season with a 1-7 record, their only win coming against Mercer. The Seminoles will be hungry for a win and getting a chance to play against a top ranked team will give them a chance to get their season back on track.

This is Purdue’s game to lose. They have the depth and talent to control this game from the tip. If Purdue can take care of basketball, move the ball and feed it inside to Zach Edey they should be too much to handle for the Seminoles. Edey has been dominating in the post averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds a game. He’s also shooting 75% from the free throw line. Purdue’s backcourt is also equipped with the dynamic duo of Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith. Loyer is the other leading scorer averaging 11.3 points a game and Braden Smith does a little bit of everything. He can drive to the basket, hit an outside shot, and be disruptive on the glass.

Florida State has four players averaging over 10 points a game and are led by Caleb Mills averaging 12.6. They are only shooting 33% from the beyond the arc so they will need to rely heavily on getting points in transition to keep up with Purdue. Slowing down their guards and forcing turnovers will be key for the Seminoles to stay in this game. Their defense has also been problematic sitting at 182nd in defensive efficiency on Kenpom. They will need to make sure they are crashing the glass and not allow Purdue to get second chance shots.

How To Watch:

Time/Date: 7:15 ET November 30th

Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

TV Channel: ESPN2

Spread: Purdue -14.5