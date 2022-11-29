Purdue Commits Kendrick Gilbert & TJ McWilliams Named 2023 Army All American Bowl Participants

Per the Cathedral High School Football Twitter page & TJ McWilliams’ own Twitter page , 4 star nationally ranked defensive end Kendrick Gilbert & 3 star highly regarded wide receiver TJ McWilliams have received invitations to participate in the 2022 U.S. Army All-American Bowl game that features the best high school players from around the country. The game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on January 7th where Gilbert & McWilliams will be playing on the West team that features two other Indiana High School athletes in Andrean’s Drayk Bowen (Notre Dame) and Lawrence Centrals Joshua Mickens (LSU).

Since 2018 Jeff Brohm and the Purdue Boilermakers have had seven players featured in the All American Bowl: Rondale Moore (2018), George Karlaftis (2019), David Bell (2019), Gus Hartwig (2020), Nic Caraway (2022), Kendrick Gilbert (2023), and TJ McWilliams (2023). These are the players that Brohm has built the Purdue program around and Gilbert and McWilliams provide immediate help at positions of need in the near future at defensive end and wide receiver. You can check out Kendrick Gilbert’s and TJ McWilliams’ senior season HUDL highlights below:

Kendrick Gilbert HUDL Senior Season Highlights

TJ McWilliams HUDL Senior Season Highlights