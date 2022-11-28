Edey and Loyer honored by B1G for play in the PK85

Following their impressive run over the Thanksgiving Holiday at the PK-85 that saw the Purdue Boilermakers defeat West Virginia, Gonzaga, and Duke, Zach Edey and Fletcher Loyer have been honored by the B1G.

Edey averaged 22.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1 assist during the three game stretch that saw him also take home Tournament MVP honors. Edey continued to be the only player nationally to average 20 points and 12 rebounds per game. This is Edey’s first B1G Player of the Week award.

Loyer made the weekly awards a Boilermaker sweep by taking his first Freshman of the Week honors following an impressive weekend of his own. Loyer averaged 12.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.7 rebounds in the three victories for the Boilers.

Purdue plays next at Florida State in the B1G-ACC Challenge on Wednesday evening.