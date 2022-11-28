Devin Mockobee Earns Another B1G Freshman of the Week

The Big Ten Conference today handed out their weekly awards and included in the bunch is Devin Mockobee winning his second Freshman of the Week award. He previously won the award following the game against Nebraska where he rushed for 178 yards and set a Purdue freshman record.

In the game against Indiana, in which Purdue retained the Old Oaken Bucket and clinched the Big Ten West, Mockobee finished with 99 yards rushing (so close) and a touchdown on 15 carries for an average of 6.6 per rush. He also finished with 5 receptions for 58 yards. Overall Mockobee finished the game with a stout 157 yards of total offense.

MockTrain ™️, the second-leading freshman rusher in the @bigten. 157 all-purpose yards in the win at Indiana. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/utJywl4p96 — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 28, 2022

Mockobee shares the award with Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis.

Amazing to wonder where this team would be had Mockobee not stepped up like he has. He has given Purdue a truly well rounded and balanced offense that other backs on the roster simply weren’t. His emergence on this team from walk-on to starter at running back has been one of the great stories of the year. He sits at 849 rushing yards on the season with two games left. Let’s hope he can get the 151 yards he needs to break the 1,000 yard mark.