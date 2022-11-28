 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Jumps to 5th in the AP Poll

A massive weekend at the PK85 has the eyes of college basketball on the Boilermakers

By JedWilkinson
NCAA Basketball: Phil Knight Legacy Championship-Duke vs Purdue Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Well, if it was a secret heading into this weekend about how good the Purdue Boilermakers could be this season it certainly isn’t now. After a historic run for the program over the last two weeks with victories over Marquette, West Virginia, #6 Gonzaga, and #8 Duke, Purdue has jumped from 24th in last weeks AP Poll to 5th. They are the highest ranked B1G team coming out of the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The 19 spot jump marked the largest in school history (previously 11).

Purdue also leaped in every major analytics poll following the weekend with Purdue now ranked #7 in Kenpom, #1 in Haslametrics, and #1 in RPI.

Purdue will play Florida State in the last installment of the B1G-ACC Challenge on Wednesday in Tallahassee at 7:15pm.

