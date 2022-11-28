Purdue Jumps to 5th in the AP Poll

Well, if it was a secret heading into this weekend about how good the Purdue Boilermakers could be this season it certainly isn’t now. After a historic run for the program over the last two weeks with victories over Marquette, West Virginia, #6 Gonzaga, and #8 Duke, Purdue has jumped from 24th in last weeks AP Poll to 5th. They are the highest ranked B1G team coming out of the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend. The 19 spot jump marked the largest in school history (previously 11).

Purdue also leaped in every major analytics poll following the weekend with Purdue now ranked #7 in Kenpom, #1 in Haslametrics, and #1 in RPI.

Purdue will play Florida State in the last installment of the B1G-ACC Challenge on Wednesday in Tallahassee at 7:15pm.