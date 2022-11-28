Purdue vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game

That’s a wrap on the regular season. Purdue finished the season 8-4 but most importantly they finished as outright champions of the Big Ten West. That’s right, Purdue is the outright champion of the Big Ten West. Just like we all thought would happen after the losses to Penn State and Syracuse. Never a doubt. Just don’t read anything further on our Twitter account or on this site. I’ve deleted all evidence to the contrary.

Michigan of course is coming off of a victory over Ohio State to finish the season an impressive 12-0. It’s going to be a huge challenge for Purdue to walk into Indy and walk out with a victory and a trip to the Rose Bowl. However, working in Purdue’s favor is the fact that in the latest rankings Michigan has moved up to #2 and we all know that means trouble if you’re a Purdue football opponent.

Keep it tuned right here in the week ahead as we break down the matchups to watch, chat with our friends over at Maize N Brew, and look ahead to Saturday’s 8:00 PM kickoff in Indianapolis.