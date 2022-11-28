Thanksgiving Weekend - In Tweets

When you have a weekend like Purdue fans did this weekend it seems unfair to put so much focus on just one event so I wanted to widen the lens a bit and give you some of our favorite tweets from the entirety of the weekend that saw Purdue beat West Virginia, Gonzaga, Duke, and IU in football. Plus, there was Nebraska’s victory over Iowa that opened the door for Purdue to wind up winning the West and heading to the Big Ten Title game this Saturday. So sit back, relax, and enjoy some tweets!

Ran out of gas.@HammerAndRails has a squad, just had answer after answer every time West Virginia made a run. — The Smoking Musket (@smokingmusket) November 25, 2022

Bluey > Blues Clues — Mike (@cbjurman) November 25, 2022

We've been gifted an opportunity Boilers....#BoilerUp



Get your arses down Bloomington tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/U70CfVlhwM — ISUSycaMohr (@ISUSycaMohr) November 26, 2022

F that was fun! — Aaron Anton (@aaronkanton) November 26, 2022

Didn’t sell my soul to the devil, just a necessary sacrifice to Vegas! pic.twitter.com/qrUeBQWs7B — Mason Burgess (@MasonWBurgess) November 26, 2022

Using my cold streak for some good this weekend @HammerAndRails @UltimateBoiler pic.twitter.com/yOrLvt0Bwq — Mason Burgess (@MasonWBurgess) November 27, 2022

Duke scored one point in the last 9:17. Can that possibly be true? — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) November 27, 2022

Purdue beat (6) Gonzaga by 18 points on Friday night and (8) Duke by 19 points today.



They are the 2nd team ever to beat 2 AP Top-10 teams by 18+ points on a neutral site in the same week, joining UCLA in the 1968 Final Four. — Jared Berson (@JaredBerson) November 27, 2022

Ok which one of you Purdue fans sold their soul? — Erik (@TheSavageBoiler) November 27, 2022

Idk if it’s selling my soul but I very recently got branded right before the Illinois game…ever since then, November has been a solid month. pic.twitter.com/TDeUpLGZms — JAYMO (@jamberwaves) November 28, 2022

what a week for the Boilermakers. knock, knock. pic.twitter.com/MExjB29luc — Jonathan Gandolf (@JDGandolf) November 27, 2022