Purdue Volleyball Earns 8th Consecutive NCAA Tournament Bid

Number eight seed Purdue (20-10, 11-9) will face Tennessee in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The match is scheduled for 4:00 Friday afternoon. Number one seed Louisville hosts and will play Samford on Friday. The winners will play Saturday at 6:00. Streaming information will be announced later.

This year half the field was seeded as opposed to just the top 16 seeds previously.

Purdue has faced both Tennessee and Louisville this season. The Boilers got a four-set win over Tennessee and were swept by the Cardinals.

Purdue surpassed the preseason projection by two spots and finished sixth in the Big Ten this season. Late commit, freshman Eva Hudson, made her presence known from day one and buoyed Purdue and in the process will likely take home Big Ten Freshman of the Year and is in the running for National Freshman of the Year.

The Boilers won their first six matches before being swept by No. 4 Louisville. Purdue then rattled off eight wins including a sweep over Minnesota as they rose to No. 5 in the AVCA poll. From there Purdue started taking their lumps and falling back down the poll and out of the conference championship race.

The Boilers fell at home to Wisconsin then two matches later got swept at home by Maryland which began a four-match losing streak bookended with a five set loss to Northwestern. Purdue then dropped four of their final six matches including two losses to Penn State.

Purdue was 19th in the latest AVCA poll and 25th in the RPI.