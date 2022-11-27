Purdue Runs Away With The Win Against Oklahoma State

In a game of runs, the Purdue Women’s Basketball team came away with a win Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma state.

Purdue was down early in the first quarter before jumping ahead ten points in the second, only to let Oklahoma State go on a 15-0 scoring run of their own. At the half, Purdue was down 32-27.

OSU came out hot in the 3rd and pulled ahead by 8 but the Boilers weren’t done yet. Purdue began to dig their way out and started the fourth up 46-44. They then went on a 9-2 run to pull ahead by 7 before OSU responded and was up 63-60 with a little over 3 minutes to play. Purdue then outscored OSU 11-2 in the final minutes to end the game.

Sophomore Ava Learn proved you don’t need to be a starter to be the difference maker in a game. She had a solid 12 points off the bench, 8 of them coming from the free throw line and brought some much needed intensity on the court when the Boilers needed it.

Lesha Petree led Purdue with 20 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Senior guard Abbey Ellis also chipped in 12 points.

This wrapped up their play of the Cancun challenge where they went 2-1. Purdue dropped their first game to FSU before defeating Harvard and Oklahoma State. Purdue moves to 6-1 on the season.

The Big Ten/ACC challenge begins Wednesday where Purdue will face off against Syracuse at home. 6 pm tip-off.