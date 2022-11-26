Purdue vs. IU Game Thread

Win, and they’re in. It’s just that simple. Purdue hasn’t had a chance like this since the Big Ten went to Divisions. Sure, it took an incredible upset by Nebraska to get Purdue in this position but when you look back on the 2022 season for Purdue (if they make it) you won’t remember, or care, that Purdue backed into this position because Iowa couldn’t finish a game. You won’t remember that Purdue had opportunities against Iowa and Wisconsin to prove themselves best in the West but failed. You’ll remember (again, if they win) that Purdue won the Big Ten West division and went on to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis.

Standing in front of Purdue preventing them from this is their hated rival the Indiana Hoosiers. The Hoosiers are having a down year after their back to back winning seasons in 2019 and 2020. It really looked like IU was heading in a complete different direction. Unfortunately for them, and fortunately for us, things went off the rails. Now, they are the first team to lose 700 (and counting) games and head into the Bucket game with a 4-7 record and their only opporunity today being to ruin Purdue’s goals. Don’t get me wrong that can be a huge motivator, but will it be enough to help an IU offense that completed all of two passes in their last game (that went to double overtime I should add)? I’m not convinced.

Join us here in the open thread today. Hop in early to talk about last night’s basketball victory over Gonzaga and stick around to hang out with everyone as we prepare to battle for the Bucket and seal our fate. Boiler Up!!!