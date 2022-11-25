The day after Thanksgiving officially starts Christmas season for me, and the Boilermakers have a chance to deliver an early present to us fans. Here’s a little outlook to tomorrow’s Bucket Game in poem form:
‘Twas the night before the Bucket Game, when all through Boiler Nation,
Nobody could believe it, Big Red had broken expectations;
The Huskers came into Kinnick with only 3 wins on the year,
And proceeded to beat the Hawkeyes as Purdue fans cheered;
The Purdue players were nestled, getting ready for tomorrow,
As Kirk and Brian and even Herky felt intense sorrow;
For the Hawkeyes had blundered, giving Purdue the simple task,
Just beat the Hoosiers and let go of the past;
Could tomorrow be the day, the first time as Western champs?
The offense will need to strike and the defense put on the clamps;
For this is rivalry week and no opponent should be taken lightly,
Even one whose program record is just so unsightly;
Coach Brohm will have the Boilers ready to play the game,
He’ll throw a chair and yell and shout out their names;
“O’Connell and Durham and Charlie Jones too!
Show them what our precision passing game can do!”
“Graham and Douglas and Lawrence Johnson on D,
Help bring us to a Bucket Game victory!”;
The stage is set, the bucket’s packed, the weather won’t be too windy,
Beat the Hoosiers tomorrow and Purdue goes to Indy.
