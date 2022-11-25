Week 13 Big Ten Breakdown

(Rankings reflect CFP polls, times are in ET)

Nebraska at Iowa | Friday, 4:00, BTN

I want to believe that Nebraska can get it done. With Casey Thompson at QB, the task is not as tall but this Iowa defense is something else. I really think that Iowa suffocates the Huskers and Kirk finds a way. Ehh, screw it, Go Big Red for one game only.

NEB 21, IOWA 20

#3 Michigan at #2 Ohio State | Noon, FOX

The whole nation will be watching this one as a win for either team all but secures a spot in the CFP. Will Michigan’s rushing attack be able to keep up with the OSU offense, especially if Blake Corum isn’t 100%? I think playing in Columbus also makes a big difference.

OSU 35, MICH 27

Rutgers at Maryland | Noon, BTN

Both of these teams have had rough conference slates and the battle of the Big Ten east coast might not draw a lot of interest. Maryland is playing for a better bowl game and Rutgers is playing for pride.

MD 31, RUTG 14

Purdue at Indiana | 3:30, BTN

Which will be higher: the number of AOC passing yards or the number of IU students in attendance?

PUR 38, IU 21

Illinois at Northwestern | 3:30, BTN

Illinois will be taking out its frustrations on the Wildcats, who just want a win on US soil. If only Northwestern fans had basketball season to look forward to.

ILL 27, NW 10

Minnesota at Wisconsin | 3:30, ESPN

This is the only game that can’t have a say in the Western champ. Both squads played frustrating games last week and both are looking to better their bowl stock. Minnesota’s defense gives them the slight edge.

MINN 20, WISC 17

Michigan State at #11 Penn State | 4:00, FS1

Penn State is trying to get into a NY6 bowl game and MSU is trying to make any type of bowl game. The Spartans have other legal issues to worry about but I wonder if that Mel Tucker money could’ve helped pay for those charges.

PSU 42, MSU 20