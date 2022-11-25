Draft Kings Updated Heisman Odds

In the final week of the regular season before Championship Week starts up, many players will look to vault themselves into better contention for a trip to New York City and a shot at the Heisman Trophy.

Caleb Williams | QB | USC | -110 (Favorite)

Caleb Williams went from outside looking in to looking like he is the clear favorite heading into the last week of the regular season. He has taken the Trojans into the 6th spot in the CFP with a potential to squeeze in to the 4th position if TCU falters and the committee pushes LSU down. If that happens, look for Williams to win USC’s 7th total Heisman Trophy and first since Reggie Bush in 2005 (vacated).

On the season, Williams currently has thrown for 3,480 yards (7th), thrown for 33 touchdowns (5th), and has a QB Rating of 85.3 (5th). These are wonderful numbers in their own right and would place any QB in the discussion but if Williams can lead USC to a victory over CFP ranked 15th Notre Dame and get them into the CFP, the award would appear to be all but Williams for the taking.

CJ Stroud | QB | Ohio State | +105

The quarterback from Ohio State came into the season with high expectations and he has seemingly met them every step of the way. The veteran signal caller has led OSU to an 11-0 record ahead of another matchup against an 11-0 Michigan team in the Big Game. Last season, Stroud couldn’t get the job done which prevented OSU from entering the CFP but this season he has a chance to not only solidify their position for a national championship but also his own Heisman chances.

Stroud has thrown for 2,991 (19th) yards and 35 touchdowns (1st) with a QB Rating of 89.7 (1st) while also minimizing his mistakes with only 4 interceptions (1st). With another two games, Stroud has a chance to get to over 3,500 yards and nearly 40 touchdowns and that would likely mean OSU wins the B1G Championship and anytime a QB leads his team to a major conference title means they are in contention for the Heisman. Stroud is really the only player with any shot to catch Caleb Williams barring heroics from Corum and Daniels.

Blake Corum | RB | Michigan | +1800

Corum has been the best running back in the country on a team that focuses on establishing the run as much as any other program. Corum has been a rock steady runner accounting for 1,457 (4th) yards and 18 (2nd) touchdowns while not fumbling once this season. Corum has also caught one touchdown with 80 yards in receiving as well. Corum has a chance to get enough yards with a win on Saturday and a chance at the B1G Championship Game to push himself to be the national leader in rushing yards and touchdowns. That is a formula that will get any running back to New York City and a chance for the Heisman, especially when they play for the Michigan Wolverines.

Jayden Daniels | QB | LSU | +4000

Daniels has led LSU under the direction of first heard head coach Brian Kelly to a 9-2 record and what will be an appearance in the SEC Title Game against UGA. Daniels has had a good season up to this point with 2,377 yards throwing (55th) and 15 touchdowns (61st) with a QB Rating of 78 (16th). These stats just don’t pop out in any manner to warrant a legit consideration to the Heisman Trophy with the players above him all having great seasons of their own.

