How to Watch | Purdue vs. Indiana | Week 13

Game Day Vitals

The Boilermakers and Hoosiers square off for the 124th time on Saturday in the annual Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. Purdue is looking for their second straight 8 win regular season and a potential birth in the B1G Championship Game if Nebraska can defeat the Hawkeyes on Friday. With a victory, Purdue shares a B1G West Division Title and climbs the bowl choice ladder just a little bit. Meanwhile, Indiana is struggling for a second consecutive season after the anomaly of the 2020 season where they nearly made it to the B1G Championship Game. The Hoosiers started off 3-0 before dropping their next seven straight and then defeating Michigan State last week to bring their record to 4-7.

Opponent | Indiana Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6)

Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black Indiana: Cream and Crimson

Stadium | Memorial Stadium, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana

Capacity | 52,626 (2018-present)

Surface | Fieldturf Revolution 360

Mascot | Hoosiers

Tickets | $27 on Stubhub

Kickoff Time | 3:30pm EST

TV | BTN

Online Streaming | Fox Sports

Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196

ESPN FPI Odds | Purdue 71.5% Indiana 28.5%

Odds | Purdue -10.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | Purdue leads 75-42-6

Last Purdue Win | 44-7 @ Purdue on 11/27/21

Last Indiana Win | 44-41 (2OT) @ Purdue on 11/30/2019

Trophy | Old Oaken Bucket

SB Nation Blog Representation | Crimson Quarry

Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy / H: 59° L: 42° / 5% chance of rain / SSE 5-10mph

2021 Indiana Postseason | Not Bowl Eligible

Coach | Tom Allen: 30-39 (17-34)

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes

