How to Watch | Purdue vs. Indiana | Week 13

Game Day Vitals
Purdue Boilermakers @ Indiana Hoosiers
The Boilermakers and Hoosiers square off for the 124th time on Saturday in the annual Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. Purdue is looking for their second straight 8 win regular season and a potential birth in the B1G Championship Game if Nebraska can defeat the Hawkeyes on Friday. With a victory, Purdue shares a B1G West Division Title and climbs the bowl choice ladder just a little bit. Meanwhile, Indiana is struggling for a second consecutive season after the anomaly of the 2020 season where they nearly made it to the B1G Championship Game. The Hoosiers started off 3-0 before dropping their next seven straight and then defeating Michigan State last week to bring their record to 4-7.
Opponent | Indiana Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6)
Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black Indiana: Cream and Crimson
Stadium | Memorial Stadium, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana
Capacity | 52,626 (2018-present)
Surface | Fieldturf Revolution 360
Mascot | Hoosiers
Tickets | $27 on Stubhub
Kickoff Time | 3:30pm EST
TV | BTN
Online Streaming | Fox Sports
Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196
ESPN FPI Odds | Purdue 71.5% Indiana 28.5%
Odds | Purdue -10.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
All-Time Series | Purdue leads 75-42-6
Last Purdue Win | 44-7 @ Purdue on 11/27/21
Last Indiana Win | 44-41 (2OT) @ Purdue on 11/30/2019
Trophy | Old Oaken Bucket
SB Nation Blog Representation | Crimson Quarry
Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy / H: 59° L: 42° / 5% chance of rain / SSE 5-10mph
2021 Indiana Postseason | Not Bowl Eligible
Coach | Tom Allen: 30-39 (17-34)
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes
