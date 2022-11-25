 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to Watch | Purdue vs. Indiana | Week 13

The Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket hopefully leads Purdue to a B1G West Division Title & a trip to Indy

Indiana v Purdue Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Game Day Vitals

Purdue Boilermakers @ Indiana Hoosiers

The Boilermakers and Hoosiers square off for the 124th time on Saturday in the annual Battle for the Old Oaken Bucket. Purdue is looking for their second straight 8 win regular season and a potential birth in the B1G Championship Game if Nebraska can defeat the Hawkeyes on Friday. With a victory, Purdue shares a B1G West Division Title and climbs the bowl choice ladder just a little bit. Meanwhile, Indiana is struggling for a second consecutive season after the anomaly of the 2020 season where they nearly made it to the B1G Championship Game. The Hoosiers started off 3-0 before dropping their next seven straight and then defeating Michigan State last week to bring their record to 4-7.

Indiana Athletics

Opponent | Indiana Hoosiers (4-7, 2-6)

Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black Indiana: Cream and Crimson

Stadium | Memorial Stadium, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana

Capacity | 52,626 (2018-present)

Surface | Fieldturf Revolution 360

Mascot | Hoosiers

Tickets | $27 on Stubhub

Kickoff Time | 3:30pm EST

TV | BTN

Online Streaming | Fox Sports

Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196

ESPN FPI Odds | Purdue 71.5% Indiana 28.5%

Odds | Purdue -10.5 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | Purdue leads 75-42-6

Last Purdue Win | 44-7 @ Purdue on 11/27/21

Last Indiana Win | 44-41 (2OT) @ Purdue on 11/30/2019

Trophy | Old Oaken Bucket

SB Nation Blog Representation | Crimson Quarry

Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy / H: 59° L: 42° / 5% chance of rain / SSE 5-10mph

2021 Indiana Postseason | Not Bowl Eligible

Coach | Tom Allen: 30-39 (17-34)

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes

