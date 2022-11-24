Boilers Block Maryland From A Dub

Raven Colvin. Know the name. Remember it. We will be writing about her a lot in years to come. The sophomore standout was unstoppable last night, breaking her career record with 16 blocks. She also added in 10 kills and 4 aces as the Boilers took down the Terps 3-1. In a defensive showdown, the Boilers proved to be too much for Maryland.

Maryland won the first set 25-22 but Purdue won the next three 25-15, 25-22 and an exhilarating final set 30-28.

Purdue was down a handful during the end of the fourth set before clawing their way back and tieing it at 21. Maryland and Purdue would then go back and forth trading points, each team getting a huge play when their backs were against the wall. The Boilers finally closed out the set with an ace and walked away with the win.

Eva Hudson led Purdue with 17 kills and Maddie Schermerhorn was a defensive nightmare with 24 digs.

Purdue heads to #11 Penn State Friday for their final regular match of the season. Hopefully we close out another win and have some momentum heading into the tournament.