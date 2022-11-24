Will Purdue Win the Big Ten West?

Win one more game and Purdue comes away with at least a share of the Big Ten West title. It might be a two way tie. It might be a three way tie. Hell, if games break the right way it could be as many as a four way tie for first place in the Big Ten West. Is it still worth celebrating if it’s only a tie and doesn’t lead to a game in Indy? Ryan and I debate that on the latest episode of the podcast.

Before that though we get into the spirit of the holiday and we talk Thanksgiving food. What’s good, what’s bad, and what’s on your plate? Are you a pumpkin pie or a pecan pie person? Whipped cream or cool whip? What’s your topping?

We start the show by discussing Purdue’s upcoming game against West Virginia and ask if this young Purdue team can handle the pressure that will undoubtedly come from any Bob Huggins coached team. Plus, with around 9 hours to go until game time what are you gonna do until then? Talk to your family? I don’t think so. Join us to discuss all this and more on the latest episode of the Hammer and Rails podcast.