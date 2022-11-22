Purdue Bowl Projections: Week 13

I guess this is the result of playing down to your opponent at home. After gaining a leg up on fellow big test west teams, Purdue beat Northwestern in a lackluster affair. Now, Iowa, fresh off a win over Minnesota, jumped past Purdue on the “bowl tiers” and looks to take one of the Florida bowl games. Many projections have Penn State sliding out of the New Year’s Six bowls and taking another Florida game. I still don’t understand how Purdue can be projected for the Music City Bowl, having played there last year and another year (can’t recall that game). Here are the projections:

CBS Sports: Mayo Bowl vs Florida State

12/30 at 12:00 PM Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

ESPN (Schlabach): Pinstripe Bowl vs Pitt

12/29 at 2:00 PM Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

ESPN (Bonagura): Music City Bowl vs Kentucky

12/31 at 12:00 PM Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

247 Sports: Mayo Bowl vs Florida State

Sports Illustrated: Music City Bowl vs Kentucky

Athlon Sports: Mayo Bowl vs NC State

College Football News: Pinstripe Bowl vs Pitt

Action Network: Pinstripe Bowl vs Louisville

The Athletic: Pinstripe Bowl vs Pitt

Well, now we cross our fingers and hope for the Mayo Bowl. I’ve made my feelings clear about the Pinstripe Bowl and I truly don’t think it’s possible for Purdue to return to Nashville. Of course, everything can change after this week as Iowa could lose to Nebraska and bump Purdue up a tier. Purdue could also magically get to the Big Ten Championship, win it, and get to the Rose Bowl, so there’s a lot still up for grabs.