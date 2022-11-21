Purdue Volleyball: Boilermakers Stay Ranked 19th

There’s no sugarcoating it: we got blanked 0-3 against a Nebraska team that rises from #6 to #5 after their dominant win against Purdue. The Cornhuskers are the highest-ranked team without any first place votes.

That being the case, the Boilermakers sit with their previous ranking as they look forward toward to a match at Maryland. The Terrapins most recently upset the former #5 Ohio State, ending the Buckeyes’ 14-game winning streak. Ohio State drops to #8.

This will be the second of three road games to finish out the regular season, sandwiched between the loss in Lincoln and the November 25th matchup at #11 Penn State.

Purdue will face Maryland. in College Park, Maryland on November 23rd before they travel to the similarly-named University Park, Pennsylvania. Both matches will start at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be broadcast on Fox Sports+.