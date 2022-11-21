Braden Smith named B1G Freshman of the Week

Purdue Boilermakers true freshman point guard Braden Smith has been named as the B1G’s Freshman of the Week following Purdue’s win over Marquette in the Gavitt Games matchup. Smith scored a career high 20 points along with 3 assists, 2 rebounds, and only 2 turnovers while logging 27 minutes. Smith is currently shooting 57.1% from the field, 45.5% from behind the arc, and 90% from the free throw line. He is second in scoring behind Preseason All American Zach Edey averaging 10.7 points per game, 3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.3 steals per game.

Smith and the Boilermakers head to the Phil Knight Legacy tourney in Portland where they will take on West Virginia and then either Gonzaga or Portland State.