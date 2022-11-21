 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue Enters AP Top 25 at 24th

Purdue has appeared in the AP poll a record 8th straight season

By JedWilkinson
Syndication: Journal-Courier Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Purdue Boilermakers have made their first appearance in the AP Poll for the 2022-2023 season after starting the season 3-0 and defeating Marquette in the Gavitt Games. The Boilers were voted in at 24th which is just behind B1G programs Maryland (23rd-223) and Iowa (25th-132). This week’s poll features 6 B1G conference teams with Ohio State (28th-56), Michigan (29th-24), and Penn State (43rd-1) receiving votes.

Check out how the whole AP Poll was voted on by checking out College Poll Tracker’s website or on twitter (@colpolltracker). Purdue was voted as high as #11 (David Jones-Penn Live) and unranked by 16 of the AP Voters.

