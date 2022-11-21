Purdue Enters AP Top 25 at 24th

The Purdue Boilermakers have made their first appearance in the AP Poll for the 2022-2023 season after starting the season 3-0 and defeating Marquette in the Gavitt Games. The Boilers were voted in at 24th which is just behind B1G programs Maryland (23rd-223) and Iowa (25th-132). This week’s poll features 6 B1G conference teams with Ohio State (28th-56), Michigan (29th-24), and Penn State (43rd-1) receiving votes.

2️⃣4️⃣



Purdue enters the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.



✅: 8th straight year with a Top-25 appearance, longest streak in Purdue history. pic.twitter.com/ZE93zy25yO — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 21, 2022

Check out how the whole AP Poll was voted on by checking out College Poll Tracker’s website or on twitter (@colpolltracker). Purdue was voted as high as #11 (David Jones-Penn Live) and unranked by 16 of the AP Voters.