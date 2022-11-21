Charlie Jones named Biletnikoff Award Semi-Finalist

Charlie Jones has been named a semi-finalist for the nation’s top award for college football’s best wide receiver. The Iowa transfer has been a revelation at the wide receiver position for the Purdue Boilermakers having caught 93 passes for 1056 yards and 11 touchdowns after previously accounting for 39 receptions, 718 yards, and 6 touchdowns in his previous stops at Buffalo and Iowa.

Jones looks to join David Bell (2021) and Taylor Stubblefield (2004) as finalists for the Biletnikoff Award. Jones joins Jordan Addison (USC), Brock Bowers (UGA), Nathaniel Dell (UH), Josh Downs (UNC), Zay Flowers (BC), Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio St), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa St), Jalin Hyatt (Tenn), Quentin Johnston (TCU), Rashee Rice (SMU), and Keylon Stokes (Tulsa).