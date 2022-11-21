Purdue vs. Northwestern: In Tweets!

Look, the game wasn’t pretty. It’s not how any of us predicted it was going to play out but I guess in retrospect we should have seen it coming. Purdue has had one comfortable game all year and that was against Indiana State. Short of that though there hasn’t truly been a time where Purdue fans have felt comfortable. This weekend was no different as Purdue seemed to be in control early on but after losing a TD due to a penalty and then allowing Northwestern to score a TD things got much tighter than we all had hoped. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite tweets from Saturday.

Like we haven’t been hurt enough this year. — The Wild Kat (@katthedame) November 19, 2022

Little surprised Brohm isn't calling a timeout and trying to get another score at the end of the half. Purdue's passing attack was starting to get going last drive. — Casey Bartley (@CBartleyRivals) November 19, 2022

The grass at Ross Ade looks immaculate for this time of year… LETS GE THIS WIN @BoilerFootball!!! — Rosevelt Colvin (@rcolvin3) November 19, 2022

Oh honey, you clearly haven't watched Brohm-ball this year. — Juan More Tweet (@Air_Force_Juan) November 19, 2022

Can Purdue just put 1 more TD on the board and make this a 3 score game so we can all relax please? — Beneath The Paint (@BeneathThePaint) November 19, 2022

Remind me what’s the first half of the sentence that ends “…and find out” because that’s what Purdue is doing. — Hammer and Rails (@HammerAndRails) November 19, 2022

I’m not defending Graham, I’m saying that rule is fn stupid. — Habitual Boiler (@HabitualBoiler) November 19, 2022

Purdue 17, Northwestern 9

Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14

Iowa 13, Minnesota 10



Today marked the first time the Big Ten has had four conference games with neither team reaching 20 points since October 26, 1963. pic.twitter.com/wDsnVDJKUi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 20, 2022

@HammerAndRails | This is the first home win against NW since 2007 where Purdue won 35-17. — Jed Wilkinson (@PurdueWilkie) November 19, 2022