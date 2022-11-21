 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Purdue vs. Northwestern: In Tweets!

That Purdue vs. Northwestern game is back! In tweet form.

By jumboheroes
/ new
Syndication: Journal-Courier Noe Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, the game wasn’t pretty. It’s not how any of us predicted it was going to play out but I guess in retrospect we should have seen it coming. Purdue has had one comfortable game all year and that was against Indiana State. Short of that though there hasn’t truly been a time where Purdue fans have felt comfortable. This weekend was no different as Purdue seemed to be in control early on but after losing a TD due to a penalty and then allowing Northwestern to score a TD things got much tighter than we all had hoped. Let’s take a look at some of my favorite tweets from Saturday.

The answer to this question is unknowable. It’s like trying to understand the breeze, or grass, or butterflies. They are what they are and we just have to accept that.

In This Stream

Purdue Football vs. Northwestern

View all 11 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...