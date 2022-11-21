Bucket Week 2022

Purdue has just one game left in the regular season and that’s against the always hated Indiana Hoosiers. The Old Oaken Bucket is on the line as well as a Big Ten West title. Should Purdue win they are guaranteed a split of the division crown but will only go to the Big Ten title game if Nebraska can hand Iowa a loss on Friday night. Tune in here for all the news you need in preparation for Saturday’s pivotal matchup.