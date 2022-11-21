Previewing the Phil Knight Legacy; Purdue Beats Northwestern; A Special Guest!

In this week’s episode of the podcast we look ahead to the upcoming Phil Knight Legacy tournament that starts, for Purdue, on Thanksgiving night. We discuss the field as a whole, the challenges Purdue and Zach Edey will face, and what this tournament means for this year’s Purdue team. To do all of this we are joined by a special guest (who I’m not gonna tell you about here. You’ll just have to listen to find out.

After doing our best to break down this tournament we move on and talk Purdue football beating Northwestern in that strange game on Saturday. Then we take a look around the Big Ten West and ask the important questions like, is the Big Ten West any good at all? Should the conference just let Ohio State and Michigan play in back to back weeks? Can Nebraska find a way to beat Iowa and help out all Purdue fans?

Then we finish up with a discussion of where AOC fits in the cradle of QBs (of our lifetime). Has his lackluster few games caused him to slip in our minds? Where does he fit against recent signal callers? All that and much more on the latest episode of the H&R podcast.