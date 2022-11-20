Pro Boilers | Boiler Ballers Around The World

There are many different Purdue Boilermakers playing in a multitude of different countries and different levels of professional basketball. Let’s take a look at where these players are and how they are doing.

Jaden Ivey | Detroit Pistons

Ivey is having a fantastic rookie campaign and is on track to make the All Rookie Team and could be considered one of the favorites for Rookie of the Year. Ivey is currently averaging 16.3 ppg, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.1 assists while playing 32 minutes per game.

Trevion Williams | Santa Cruz Warriors | G-League Affiliate Golden State Warriors

Trevion parlayed a successful senior campaign into a free agent deal with the Golden State Warriors where he is showing his value on a multitude of fronts. Per game, Trevion is averaging 11.8 points, 12 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 43.8% from the field.

Aaron Wheeler | Greensboro Swarm | G League Affiliate Charlotte Hornets

After his transfer to St. John’s (NY), Wheeler went undrafted and found a way onto the roster with the Greensboro Swarm who is an affiliate with the Charlotte Hornets. The lengthy wing was selected #3 overall in the 2022 G-League draft but has not yet recorded any stats.

Dakota Mathias | Memphis Hustle | G League Affiliate Memphis Grizzlies

The former undrafted free agent has spent a few years in the G League and floated up sparingly to the NBA since he graduated from Purdue. He has become a well known G League player where he is currently averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 4.6 assists per game while playing 33 minutes on average.

Kendall Stephens | Rapla BS | Estonian-Latvian Basketball League

After transferring to Nevada for more playing time opportunities, Stephens has found his way into Europe and Rapla BS of the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League. He is currently averaging 10.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 22.8 minutes per game.

Sasha (Aleksander) Stefanovic | Mega Basket | FIBA Europe

IT'S OFFICIAL: Aleksandar Stefanović is the new reinforcement of @KKMegaBasket! Welcome to AdmiralBet #ABALiga!



More at: https://t.co/ANfB1tSAcD pic.twitter.com/9vJTnrb1LW — AdmiralBet ABA League (@ABA_League) November 16, 2022

After playing in the 2022 NBA Summer League for the San Antonio Spurs, Sasha signed with the Greek professional team Kolossos Rodou. Stefanovic recently was acquired by Mega Basket of the ABA FIBA Europe. He has yet to play in a game for his new team.

Sandi Marcius | Blu Basket Gruppo Remer Treviglio | Italian Serie A2

Marcius transferred heading into his senior year to DePaul for his final season and has had a nice overseas career. So far Marcius is averaging 18.3mpg and scoring 9ppg, 6 rebounds, and just under 1 assist.

JaJuan Johnson | BCM Gravelines | French Jeep Elite

Johnson has had a long career bouncing around some of the better teams in different Euro leagues for the better part of a decade. Currently Johnson is playing with fellow Purdue Boilermaker Vince Edwards with BCM Gravelines in the French Elite League where he is averaging 14.1ppg and 4 rebounds in 23.6 minutes per game.

Isaac Haas | Beijing Beikong | Chines CBA

After never quite breaking through in the G-League, Haas moved over the Chinese Leagues where he has played sparingly for Beijing Beikong. He is averaging 7.8ppg, 5.1 rebounds, and nearly 1 assist per game in just 12.8 minutes per game.

Matt Haarms | Fraport Skyliners | German BBL

Haarms is in his second season with the Fraport Skyliners in the German BBL Haarms is averaging 18.6 minutes per game with 2.3ppg, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks.

Vince Edwards | BCM Gravelines | French Jeep Elite

Joining fellow Purdue alum JuJuan Johnson, Edwards is in his first season with BCM Gravelines and playing a lot of minutes. Edwards is playing 23.1 minutes per game and is averaging 9.4 ppg, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists. He is shooting 46.7% from behind the arc as well.

Carsen Edwards | Fenerbahce Ulker | Turkish BSL

After an up and down start to his NBA career and bouncing between the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons, Edwards was unable to attach himself to another organization in the offseason. He is currently with Fenerbahce Ulker in the Turkish BSL where he is playing 15.6 minutes per game and scoring 7.9ppg with 1.7 rebounds.