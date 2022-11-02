Roster Analysis | Depth Charts | Iowa Hawkeyes

Offensive Depth Chart Breakdown:

As you can see the offensive line is a certified mess after starting the year with as much quality depth as there has been under Jeff Brohm. Outside of the starting 5 and Sione Finau there is literally no experience to be found. Over the next four weeks the health of the offensive line will likely be what inevitably tells the story if Purdue is playing in Indy for a B1G Title or not. The return of Dylan Downing is a huge boost to making sure Devin Mockobee can get spelled to keep him effective down the stretch. Don’t be surprised to see Austin Burton come out for a read option/QB run package this week with the bye week behind the Boilers.

Defensive Depth Chart Breakdown:

If the offensive line is a certified mess then the defensive backfield is an unmitigated disaster. Losing what amounts to three starters to injury or other issues would be difficult for anyone to replace but especially true for Purdue who just doesn’t have the experienced players in place yet you get what we all saw against a mediocre passing attack at Wisconsin led by Graham Mertz who found receivers wide open multiple times. I also expect to see Yanni Karlaftis on the field in likely passing situations such as 3rd and long to get his length and athleticism coupled with players like Graham to defend the flats and middle of the field more effectively. Also, if Jenkins ends up getting nicked up again seeing what Nic Caraway can do on a more consistent basis would be interesting. He has future NFL pro written all over him as a true freshman.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see Sanoussi Kane moved from his strong safety position and placed opposite of Reese Taylor at the CB position while Bryce Hampton or Antonio Stevens take his place. Kane played very well in the bowl game against Tennessee against the same wide receivers who are currently torching most of the SEC.