Bucket Game Time Announced

The B1G Network announced Saturday evening that the rivalry matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Indiana Hoosiers will slide into the 3:30pm timeslot. The Boilers will look to make it back to back 8 win regular seasons for the first time since Joe Tiller’s first two seasons in West Lafayette in 1997 and 1998.

The Boilers will learn if they are playing for a chance at the B1G Championship game with Iowa and Nebraska playing Friday evening. If both Iowa and Purdue win, the tie will go to Iowa due to the head to head victory for the Hawkeyes a few weeks ago. If Iowa loses and Purdue wins, Purdue will win the West Division outright and face the winner of the Ohio State Buckeyesand Michigan Wolverines game.