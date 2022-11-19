Purdue 17, Northwestern 9: Deion is Disappointed

Purdue did all it could not to win this game, but Northwestern was using a 3rd-string QB and couldn’t do much on offense. Devin Mockobee was pulled from the game in the first quarter and evaluated for a concussion, so we will keep our eyes peeled on his status. Lastly, a dumb rule reared its head and made this game much closer than it should have been.

Aiden O’Connell: 16/25, 159 yards, 2 TD 0 INT

Charlie Jones: 6 REC, 46 yards, 1 TD

Payne Durham: 2 REC, 30 yards, 1 TD

Dylan Downing: 17 carries, 49 yards

Kobe Lewis: 11 carries, 42 yards

Purdue Defense: 1 INT and 2 Fumble Recoveries

Cole Freeman: 9/20, 78 yards, 0TD 1INT

Evan Hull: 22 carries, 105 yards, 1 TD

KEY PLAYS

Aiden O’Connell 15-yard TD pass to Charlie Jones

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: Purdue takes the opening drive into opponent territory and stalls? That’s exactly what happened in this one; luckily, the defense forced a 3 and out and then Purdue marched down the field. Charlie Jones got the ball after the defender slipped, juked a defender, and got in for the score.

Adam Stage 23-yard field goal

Northwestern would take the ensuing drive down to the Purdue 5 before kicking a field goal. The drive was kept alive by a Purdue offsides on 4th and 3 for the Cats.

Aiden O’Connell 3-yard TD pass to Payne Durham

After trading punts, Purdue would take the ball methodically down the field for 85 yards in 13 plays. This drive included a pass that should have been an interception as the defender was in front of Mershawn Rice but the ball squeaked past for a tip toe catch. The drive ended with a play action crossing route to Durham.

Jalen Graham Interception

This was a big swing. Up 14-3, Jalen Graham took a Cole Freeman pass and high stepped into the endzone, starting at the 35 yard-line. This pick would have make Deion Sanders proud and Jalen Graham never directed his celebration at any one else. Unfortunately, this has been a rule for 11 years, so a flag was thrown, and the touchdown was taken off the board. The ball was placed at the Northwestern 35 and Purdue would miss a 47-yard field goal 4 plays later.

Purdue LB Jalen Graham had a pick-six called back by the officials for excessive "high-stepping" on his way to the end zone.https://t.co/SCzySouqkv pic.twitter.com/9jKI3HQrTp — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 19, 2022

Cole Freeman fumble

After the Purdue missed field goal, Cole Freeman took a run up the middle and was stuffed. Lawrence Johnson stripped the ball and Cam Allen recovered. Purdue would turn the ball over on downs the following drive in Northwestern territory.

Evan Hull 2-yard TD run

After 2 punts for each team, Northwestern took the ball 50 yards and ended with a 2-yard touchdown run off the left side for Hull. Hull accounted for 35 of the 50 yards on this drive. The 2 point conversion was failed on a missed throw by Freeman.

Mitchell Fineran 26-yard field goal

Purdue would drive the ball 65 yards, including a gutsy 1-yard run by Dylan Downing on 4th down. After a few AOC misfires to the end zone, the field goal was kicked to go up 17-9.

Northwestern turnover on downs

Northwestern took the ensuing drive and rushed the ball 10 straight times, bringing the clock down to 1:33 and setting up a 4th and 4 at the Purdue 48. Cole Freeman was then sacked (he may have fumbled, but they did not clarify as it was Purdue’s ball either way). Purdue would wind the clock down and punt with 22 seconds left at the Northwestern 12. After 3 passing attempts, Purdue tackled Evan Hull for a short gain to end the atrocity.

This was not a pretty game, but a win is a win. The Iowa – Minnesota game is about to kick off, so ROW THE DAMN BOAT!