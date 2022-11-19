Purdue vs. Northwestern Open Thread and How to Watch

With a surprise victory over Illinois last week Purdue remains in the thick of the Big Ten West race. To stay in a good position to head to Indy Purdue needs two wins in two weeks. That all starts today when the Wildcats of Northwestern come to Ross-Ade Stadium for a noon kickoff. Northwestern of course has little to play for except for fighting to not have a 10 loss season. Oh yeah, I’m sure they would also like to win a game on North American soil this season too.

This game also should resonate with the senior class as it will be their senior day and their last ever game in Ross-Ade Stadium. Given injuries, Covid years, etc. it’s hard to really know exactly who will be going through Senior Day but we should get more clarity later today.

Join us in the open thread below to chat with your fellow Boilermakers during the game.