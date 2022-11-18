Week 12 Big Ten Breakdown

(Rankings reflect CFP polls, times are in ET)

Illinois at #3 Michigan | Noon, ABC

Illinois can play angry all it wants after losing to Purdue on Senior Day; Michigan will not care as they are still in the running for the College Football Playoff. Michigan has the number one rushing defense in the country and Chase Brown is banged up. Illinois should extend its losing streak to 3 games.

MICH 28, ILL 10

Wisconsin at Nebraska | Noon, ESPN

Wisconsin looks to become bowl eligible in Lincoln against the Huskers. Nebraska expects Casey Thompson to be back at QB, perhaps bringing some sparks back to the struggling offense. Wisconsin has won eight straight times in the series and Nebraska has all but written off this season under Mickey Joseph.

WISC 24, NEB 14

Northwestern at Purdue | Noon, FS1

If you’re Purdue, you cannot let this be the first win on US soil for the Wildcats. Purdue has the easiest schedule left in the Big Ten by far and they need to capitalize. Northwestern could be using 3rd string QB, Carl Richardson, this weekend, but the Cats have done well against Purdue under Jeff Brohm.

PUR 35, NW 17

Indiana at Michigan State | Noon, BTN

This is another game with a bowl bid on the line. Michigan State can get to 6 wins by beating Indiana, who has the worst scoring defense in the Big Ten. These teams combine to allow nearly 900 yards per game on defense, so I doubt this one is a rock fight.

MSU 35, IU 21

#2 Ohio State at Maryland | 3:30, ABC

Maryland is not going to have fun in this one. Heisman hopeful, CJ Stroud, is coming off of a 5 TD game and is looking sharp. Maryland will just look to score after being shut out by Penn State last week.

OSU 45, MD 10

#11 Penn State at Rutgers | 3:30, BTN

Rutgers needs to win this game and next week’s game to be bowl eligible, but that’ll be a tall task. Penn State is coming off a dominant game against Maryland and Rutgers has lost three straight games. Likely another losing season for the Scarlet Knights.

PSU 34, RUTG 10

Iowa at Minnesota | 4:00, FOX

This should be the closest matchup in the Big Ten this weekend as both teams are fighting to get a leg up in the West race. Iowa’s defense has been elite all season, but their offense has been getting better in recent weeks. For Minnesota, they will hope for the return of Tanner Morgan from injury but will still likely rely heavily on RB, Mo Ibrahim. Ibrahim and the offense ran for over 300 yards last week and look to continue that success against the Iowa front. Minnesota has allowed less than 6 points per game in its last 3 games. If the Gophers take this game and Purdue wins, the Boilermakers are in the driver’s seat of the West, so ROW THE BOAT.

MINN 20, IOWA 14