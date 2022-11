How to Watch | Purdue vs. Northwestern | Week 12

Game Day Vitals

Opponent | Northwestern Wildcats (1-9, 1-6)

Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black Northwestern: Purple & White

Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Capacity | 57,246 (2014-present)

Surface | Bermuda Grass

Mascot | Wildcats

Tickets | $12 on Stubhub

Kickoff Time | 12:00pm EST

TV | FS1

Online Streaming | Fox Sports

Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196

ESPN FPI Odds | Purdue 87.6% / Northwestern 12.4%

Odds | Purdue -20 (11/15/22). Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | Purdue leads 52-33-1

Last Purdue Win | 32-14 at Northwestern (Wrigley Field) on 11/20/2021

Last Northwestern Win | 20-27 at Purdue on 11/14/2020

SB Nation Blog Representation | Inside NU

Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy / H: 31° L: 12° / 3% Chance of Rain / Wind SW 16mph

2021 Northwestern Postseason | Not Bowl Eligible

Coach | Pat Fitzgerald | 17 Years Head Coach | 110-99

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Yes

