Zach Edey named to Wooden Award Watch List

Zach Edey has been named to the Wooden Award Watch List which was announced on ESPN.

So far this season, Edey is averaging a blistering 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 71.5 from the free throw line for the Purdue Boilermakers. Edey was also named a unanimous First Team Preseason All B1G selection along with being named a preseason All American by nearly every major media outlet.

Edey joins fellow B1G players in Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Kris Murray (Iowa), and Terrance Shannon Jr. (Illinois). The Wooden Award and All Americans will be presented on April 7, 2023.