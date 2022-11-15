 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zach Edey named to Wooden Award Watch List

The 7’4 big man is off to a sensational start in 2022-2023

By JedWilkinson
new
Zach Edey has been named to the Wooden Award Watch List.
So far this season, Edey is averaging a blistering 21 points, 14 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 71.5 from the free throw line for the Purdue Boilermakers. Edey was also named a unanimous First Team Preseason All B1G selection along with being named a preseason All American by nearly every major media outlet.

Edey joins fellow B1G players in Hunter Dickinson (Michigan), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Kris Murray (Iowa), and Terrance Shannon Jr. (Illinois). The Wooden Award and All Americans will be presented on April 7, 2023.

