Rankings Update | Purdue Slides Into #24 in Coaches Poll

In the most recent Coaches Poll, the Purdue Boilermakers slide into the 24th spot just ahead of Michigan State after starting the season 2-0 and heading into their Gavitt Games matchup against Marquette.

2️⃣4️⃣ in the USA Today Coaches Poll. pic.twitter.com/u8hDzpqWbV — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 14, 2022

Purdue also is nearly ranked in the AP Poll as well where they come in at 27th with 104 votes (2nd most receiving votes not ranked) just behind #25 UCONN (124) and #26 MSU (119). It stands to reason that if Purdue can beat Marquette and look good doing so, Purdue may find themselves ranked in both the AP and Coaches Polls for the first time in the 2022-2023.

In the AP Poll, Purdue found itself ranked as high as 15th (David Jones-Penn Live) and Not Ranked by 40 different voters. Famous AP voters Jon Rothstein placed the Boilers 19th while Seth Davis placed the Boilers 22nd. Local sports writing legend Mike Carmin placed the Boilers 17th. You can check how the entire AP voted by checking out College Poll Trackers.