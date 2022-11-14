 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purdue vs. Illinois - In Tweets!

Winning is fun but tweets can still be bad.

By jumboheroes
NCAA Football: Purdue at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

With three games left in the Big Ten season and the West still on the line Purdue had to travel to the best scoring defense in the conference. This was an Illinois team that had allowed only around 10 points per game but Purdue found a way to drop 31 points on them. Tweeting this week was quite a saga. People were mad at AOC, then happy with AOC, they were mad at Brohm, until they were happy with Brohm, and Illinois fans were MAD ONLINE at the refs, at me, at everyone with a Purdue logo in their handle. It was a weird situation. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite tweets from the day.

As noted above, Illinois fans were not happy.

Then, the penalties really started to get out of hand.

Purdue goes up 10 with 1:05 left and Purdue fans still could not exhale.

