Purdue vs. Illinois - In Tweets!

With three games left in the Big Ten season and the West still on the line Purdue had to travel to the best scoring defense in the conference. This was an Illinois team that had allowed only around 10 points per game but Purdue found a way to drop 31 points on them. Tweeting this week was quite a saga. People were mad at AOC, then happy with AOC, they were mad at Brohm, until they were happy with Brohm, and Illinois fans were MAD ONLINE at the refs, at me, at everyone with a Purdue logo in their handle. It was a weird situation. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite tweets from the day.

Can someone explain AOC's sliding technique? He just goes slow enough to sit down. Like a kid scared of going fast on a snowboard because he knows he's gonna fall down. — Casey Bartley (@CBartleyRivals) November 12, 2022

Note: Illinois is a good defensive squad but they have played some of the most brutal offenses in the college football, which helps those defensive stats. — Druuuuuuuuuuuuskimane (@LegendofSM) November 12, 2022

Watch Aidan O'Connell run loose for Purdue is like when you would play NCAA Football on XBox and a quarterback with 68 speed would lumber for an improbable first down on third and long — The Daily Gopher (@TheDailyGopher) November 12, 2022

As noted above, Illinois fans were not happy.

they are spending so much time replying to purdue accounts today complaining about the refs — Jeremy Frank (@MLBRandomStats) November 12, 2022

These Illinois fans are giving the Tennessee fans a run for their money as the biggest whiners. — Squonk (@Squonk_Tear) November 12, 2022

Then, the penalties really started to get out of hand.

There's a difference between swagger and stupidity. Just shut up and do your job. (players, not you!) — Dustin Blythe Ⓥ (@Dustin_Blythe) November 12, 2022

Did we learn nothing from the Syracuse game? — EDM Smitty Werbenjägermanjensen (@burkah0lics) November 12, 2022

If I had a nickel for every time Purdue got called for 2 unsportsmanlike penalties and had the opposing team kick off from the Purdue 35 yard line, I'd have 10 cents. That's not a lot, but really weird (and frustrating) that it's happened twice this year. https://t.co/aelgQzMuj6 — Mitch Wright (@_MitchWright_) November 12, 2022

Purdue goes up 10 with 1:05 left and Purdue fans still could not exhale.

Are Purdue fans the only ones who are still nervous in this situation? — KK (@kkdland) November 12, 2022