Purdue Football vs. Northwestern

With just two games left in the regular season Purdue has a chance to win the Big Ten West but they’ve got to close out their final two games (yes, I know they can still win it if they go 1-1 but that’s a lot less likely). The first of these final games is Purdue’s final home game of the season when National Champs of Ireland Northwestern comes to town.

Northwestern hasn’t won a game since they defeated Nebraska in Ireland so Purdue really has no excuse not to pick up the victory here. Despite fumbling the bag against both Wisconsin and Iowa Purdue still has a shot at the division title and they can’t allow a game like this to be the cause of them letting the West slip away.