Purdue Volleyball Lands Top 3 Recruiting Class

Purdue Volleyball continues to be perhaps THE marquee program at Purdue. While they’ve failed to reach the mountaintop of a national title I firmly believe they can and will get there. Dave Shondell and the rest of the coaching staff always have the squad ready to play and compete in what is the best volleyball conference in the country. They currently sit at 18-8 overall and 9-7 in the conference while being ranked 15th in the nation as of this writing. Despite being 15th overall they are the 5th ranked Big Ten team with Penn State falling right behind them at 16th. In order to compete in this conference the coaching staff must constantly reload the roster. We’ve seen that lately with Raven Colvin standing out among many other great additions.

Well signing day for volleyball was last week and Purdue signed a whopper of a class. They were ranked the 3rd best class in the country by Prep Volleyball. Additionally, Purdue was able to sign the top ranked recruit in the nation and that’s got to be the first time that a Purdue team has signed the top nationally ranked recruit. Let’s take a look at who Purdue signed and celebrate another great class from Coach Shondell and the staff.

Next year is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/PsZVFgp2eI — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 9, 2022

: @KennaWollard



6'1"

Outside Hitter

Dunlap, Ill.

No. 5 recruit out of Illinois (PrepDig)

Two-time First Team All-State honoree pic.twitter.com/5GerentHiu — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 9, 2022

: @RachelEva_W



5'6"

Defensive Specialist

West Lafayette, Ind.

700+ career digs

3x Journal & Courier All-Area honoree

2x IHSVCA All-District Team honoree pic.twitter.com/zNOky8Takg — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 9, 2022

: @JuliaKane2023



5'11"

Defensive Specialist

Windermere, Fla.

Recorded a career-best 39 digs in a single match

Set the Windermere Prep school record for career digs and single-season kills pic.twitter.com/AWa7IvIdgc — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 9, 2022

: @_graceheaney



6'2"

Opposite/Right Side

Omaha, Neb.

Ranked No. 17 overall recruit for the 2023 class

Posted 28 kills and 27 digs in the Nebraska state championship match pic.twitter.com/hI9CjBMwM8 — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 9, 2022

: @tay2anderson



6'1"

Setter

San Antonio, Texas

☝️ Ranked the No. 1 setter by PrepDig

Posted 794 assists and 267 digs as a senior

Guided her team to four championship titles including 2022 Nike Tournament of Champions Southwest pic.twitter.com/CyXJz8LeMK — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 9, 2022

: @ChicoineChloe



5'10"

OH

Lafayette, Ind.

☝️ PrepVolleyball No. 1 ranked recruit

Averaged a .436 attack % in HS

Named Best Spiker at the Pan Am Games pic.twitter.com/zZxHhlWPqS — Purdue Volleyball (@PurdueVB) November 9, 2022

What an absolute haul for Shondell and the staff. One of the things that Gene Keady liked to say when he was at Purdue was that his teams didn’t rebuild, they reloaded. Here Coach Shondell is definitely reloading his squad. Next year should be another fine year for Purdue volleyball but this season isn’t over. Purdue needs to stay in the top 16 so that they can get the first couple rounds of the NCAA at home. That would be a huge advantage. There are just four games left in the regular season including two against ranked opponents. Lots of opportunity ahead for this team. Purdue volleyball is next in action on Friday at home against Michigan on Big Ten+. Purdue previously beat Michigan 3-1 in Ann Arbor on November 6th.