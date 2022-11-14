The Odds to Win the West Remain Alive - Podcast Edition

When Ryan and I last spoke we were both incredibly pessimistic about Purdue’s chances to beat Illinois. This was of course coming off two disappointing losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. Then, Purdue had to play the top rated scoring defense in the country at just over 10 points allowed per game. We were not optimistic. Well, I’ve just gotta say, we were way off.

So Ryan and I take the time on this episode to discuss the Purdue basketball victory over Austin Peay, look ahead to Marquette, and talk about Purdue’s upset victory over Illinois.

Then, Ryan has put in the work to talk about the scenarios that end with Purdue playing in the Big Ten title game so we talk about the most likely.

At the top since Ryan is new to the show I wanted to give him some get to know you questions that I thought Casey really bungled. Wanted to give Ryan a chance to display some good opinions. He did not disappoint.