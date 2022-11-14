 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Odds to Win the West Remain Alive - Podcast Edition

Plus I help the listeners get to know Ryan.

By jumboheroes and PURB97
/ new
NCAA Football: Purdue at Illinois Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

When Ryan and I last spoke we were both incredibly pessimistic about Purdue’s chances to beat Illinois. This was of course coming off two disappointing losses to Wisconsin and Iowa. Then, Purdue had to play the top rated scoring defense in the country at just over 10 points allowed per game. We were not optimistic. Well, I’ve just gotta say, we were way off.

So Ryan and I take the time on this episode to discuss the Purdue basketball victory over Austin Peay, look ahead to Marquette, and talk about Purdue’s upset victory over Illinois.

Then, Ryan has put in the work to talk about the scenarios that end with Purdue playing in the Big Ten title game so we talk about the most likely.

At the top since Ryan is new to the show I wanted to give him some get to know you questions that I thought Casey really bungled. Wanted to give Ryan a chance to display some good opinions. He did not disappoint.

In This Stream

Purdue Football at Illinois 2022

View all 7 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...