Purdue-Northwestern Kickoff Time Announced

We knew the place, now we know the time.

By GarrettShearman
/ new
Syndication: Journal-Courier Nikos Frazier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Purdue’s final home football game of the season has a kickoff time.

The Northwestern Wildcats will arrive in West Lafayette for a 12:00 EST/11:00 CST early riser as the Boilermakers look to finish strong and clinch a 4-2 home record on the year. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

The Wildcats enter the matchup with a lowly 1-8 record (with those eight losses all being consecutive) while the Boilermakers enter at 6-4 with remaining hopes of securing the Big 10 West title. Coming off a strong performance in the upset win at Illinois, Purdue presently owns tie-breakers over Minnesota and Illinois, but not against Iowa (we’d all like to forget that game) in a wide-open West.

This will be the 87th overall meeting between the two football programs with Purdue holding a commanding 52-33-1 lead in the series, the first game being played in 1895. Who could forget that 1895 heartbreaker in West Lafayette when Northwestern bested Purdue 24-6?

Last year’s contest at Wrigley Field saw Purdue comfortably emerge victorious 32-14. However, in the most recent meeting at Ross-Ade stadium during the shortened COVID season, Northwestern escaped Purdue 27-20. The Boilermakers certainly look to avenge that home loss en route to accomplishing bigger goals for 2022’s season end.

In Jeff Brohm’s tenure at Purdue, he has posted a 2-3 record against Northwestern. Pat Fitzgerald, in his tenure at his alma mater, has accumulated eight wins and five losses against the Boilermakers. He was 2-0 as a player.

In facing this season’s division bottom feeder Northwestern, Purdue should stay on track toward a multi-way tie for the winner of the West. But that, folks, is why they actually play the games. Tune in at noon on FS1 to find out.

