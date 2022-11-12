Purdue vs. Illinois - Game Thread & How to Watch

After a disappointing week last week for both Purdue and Illinois took a lot of the luster off of this game there’s no late start, no College Gameday, no battle to take full undisputed control of the Big Ten West. Instead, what’s at stake is the Cannon trophy as well as a Big Ten win, and for Purdue the chance to become bowl eligible. It’s not exactly what we were hoping for but it’s what we’ve got before us so we’ll have to take it.

Illinois comes in with the best scoring defense in the country allowing just over 10 ppg. That’s going to be a tough lift for a Purdue team that has struggled to fin the end zone as of late. To go along with it Purdue’s AOC has thrown 5 interceptions in the last two games and now has to go against a secondary in Illinois that loves to ballhawk and has grabbed a lot of interceptions. This is going to be a great challenge for Purdue and the crew at Hammer and Rails wasn’t entirely optimistic about this one. But hey, that’s why they play the games.

Join us here in the game thread to talk about the ups, the downs, and the highs and lows of Purdue vs. Illinois today at noon.