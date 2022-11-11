 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ROSTER UPDATE | David Jenkins Jr. PROBABLE against Austin Peay

The transfer guard missed game one due to an eye injury sustained in practice

By JedWilkinson
/ new
David Jenkins listed as probable tonight against Austin Peay.
Purdue Sports

The Purdue Men’s Basketball Twitter account sent out the following pertaining to David Jenkins Jr’s status for tonight’s game against Austin Peay:

The transfer guard from Utah will likely see his first action of the season off the bench. Jenkins enjoyed a great introduction in Purdue’s exhibition win over Truman State by scoring 12 points on 4/6 shooting (3/4 3pt), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 0 turnovers over 18 minutes.

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...