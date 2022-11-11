ROSTER UPDATE | David Jenkins Jr. PROBABLE against Austin Peay

The Purdue Men’s Basketball Twitter account sent out the following pertaining to David Jenkins Jr’s status for tonight’s game against Austin Peay:

ROSTER NOTE: David Jenkins Jr. (eye) went through shootaround today and is probable for tonight's game with Austin Peay. — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) November 11, 2022

The transfer guard from Utah will likely see his first action of the season off the bench. Jenkins enjoyed a great introduction in Purdue’s exhibition win over Truman State by scoring 12 points on 4/6 shooting (3/4 3pt), 2 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals, and 0 turnovers over 18 minutes.