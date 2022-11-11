Week 11 Big Ten Breakdown

(Rankings reflect CFP polls, times are in ET)

Indiana at #2 Ohio State | Noon, FOX

Both of these teams are coming off of lackluster performances. The Windy City weather forced Ohio State into a rushing battle against Northwestern to which they looked like an average offense. Indiana, on the other hand, was outmatched by Penn State’s ground game. I expect water to find its level again.

OSU 42, IU 10

Purdue at #21 Illinois | Noon, ESPN2

The battle for the Purdue Cannon is also a battle to stay in the Big Ten West race. Purdue has struggled mightily against good defenses this year and Illinois leads the nation in points allowed per game at 10.4. Yikes.

ILL 31, PUR 17

Rutgers at Michigan State | Noon, BTN

Hey, Rutgers did lead Michigan at halftime last week. The second half wasn’t so pretty but you have to take what you can get. MSU went into Champaign and beat the Illini, a difficult task. They look to start a streak against a cellar B1G team.

MSU 27, RUTG 20

Nebraska at #3 Michigan | 3:30, ABC

This game could get ugly. Michigan looks to stay in the CFP picture and Nebraska is without starting QB, Casey Thompson. The big house will be rocking.

MICH 42, NEB 17

Maryland at #14 Penn State | 3:30, FOX

The return of Taulia Tagovailoa didn’t go all too well for Maryland, as the Terrapins had to keep the ball on the ground in Madison. Braelon Allen and Isaac Guerendo combined for 233 yards rushing, so Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton may be salivating for this one. For PSU, who will play QB, as Sean Clifford has struggled?

PSU 28, MD 17

Wisconsin at Iowa | 3:30, FS1

This should be a good matchup if Iowa’s offense shows up like the past few weeks. Wisconsin is returning to form under Jim Leonhard, something nobody in the Big Ten West wants to see. Iowa is riding high though, with an offense that has a pulse.

IOWA 20, WISC 17

Northwestern at Minnesota | 3:30, BTN

Northwestern put up a good fight last week in the wind and rain but were still outmatched. This week, they get to go to a frigid Minneapolis and deal with Mo Ibrahim. Minnesota looks to keep pace in the Big Ten West and pick on this season’s bottom feeder.

MINN 24, NW 10