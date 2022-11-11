Can Purdue Find a Way to Defeat Illinois?

With the Illinois game just one day away Ryan and I had to step back to the microphones to give you some info on what to expect from the Fighting Illini. They are the best scoring defense in the nation. Is that a result of a weak schedule or are they that good? Can Purdue find a way to put up points on them? What about their offense? Who/what should Purdue be worried about on that side of the ball?

Then Ryan and I take some time to enjoy the Purdue basketball victory over Milwaukee that put the Boilermakers 1-0 on the young season. We look ahead to tonight’s game against Austin Peay which really shouldn’t be much of a game.

