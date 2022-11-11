Game 10 | Purdue @ Illinois | How To Watch

Dating back to 1943, the Purdue Cannon has become synonymous with the Purdue Boilermakers and Illinois Fighting Illini football series. Currently the Boilermakers hold a one game advantage in the series with a 46-45-6 lead and look to spoil the magical run the Fighting Illini have enjoyed under 2nd year Head Coach Brett Bielema. Purdue will work for a 3rd week to gain bowl eligibility and avoid a fourth occurrence of three consecutive losses in Jeff Brohm’s 6th year as Head Coach (2017, 2018, 2019, 2020).

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 4-2)

Stadium | Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

Capacity | 60,670 (2011-present)

Surface | Fieldturf

Mascot | Fighting Illini

Tickets | $18 on Stubhub

Kickoff Time | 12:00pm EST

TV | ESPN2

Online Streaming | ESPN+

Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196

Odds | Illinois -6.5 | O/U 47 | Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | Purdue leads 46-45-6

Last Purdue Win | 13 - 9 at Purdue on 9/25/2021

Last Illinois Win | 24 - 6 at Purdue on 10/26/2019

SB Nation Blog Representation | The Champaign Room | Illinois SB Nation

Weather Forecast | Partly Cloudy | H: 35° L: 23° / 2% Chance of Rain / Wind W/NW 10-20mph (11/11/22)

2021 Illinois Postseason | Did Not Attain Bowl Eligibility (5-7 Overall)

Coach | Brett Bielema: 12-9 (2nd year at Illinois) | 109 - 67 Overall (14 seasons)

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | No