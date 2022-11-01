Purdue Football vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 2022

With Purdue sitting at 5-3 on the year and a game against a vaunted defense on the horizon learn all you can about the Iowa Hawkeyes and where Purdue sits coming into this matchup that will go a long way in determining if Purdue can take control of the Big Ten West. Iowa of course has their own agenda and hope that they can find a way to get their offense back on track and use their defense to force Purdue into uncomfortable situations.