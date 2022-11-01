Meet the New Boss, Different Than the Old Boss

By now I’m sure you’ve all seen the rumblings and changes going on around the Purdue sports internet world. If not though let me give you a quick catch up. The folks at GBI, the Purdue Rivals site, pulled up stakes and went to a new provider called On3, I’d never heard of them until all this began, so that left Rivals with a Purdue shaped hole in their network. That led them to the doorstep of Travis Miller the one and only TMill. He was offered an opportunity he couldn’t pass up and decided to head to Rivals. He took Casey Bartley, Jace “Dub” Jellison, and Kyle Holderfield with him. That left Drew Schneider and I to take over here at Hammer and Rails as the new co-managers. Sort of a Jim and Dwight situation except toward the end of the show when they didn’t hate each other.

So that’s where we are. Drew and I have worked hard over the last few weeks to find three new writers who we think you are really going to love. They will be introducing themselves over the next days as permissions and glitches get worked out on the back end. Rest assured though you will receive the same great coverage you’ve always experienced here at Hammer and Rails. Travis will always be the Godfather of Hammer and Rails and it’s hard to even imagine this site running without him but I assure you we will do our best. In honor of Travis I’ll let you all in on the secret of how we took power:

As Drew and I take the reins we want to continue to hear from you. Reach out in the comments or on Twitter and let us know what we can do better or what you’d like to see more or less of. When a website like this loses someone like Travis who built it from the ground up it’s never easy but I truly hope you can stick around and give us a chance. We truly appreciate all the readers who come here and have built this great community. Let’s keep it going. I’ll see you in the comments.