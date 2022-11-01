How To Watch: Iowa Hawkeyes @ Purdue Boilermakers

Game Day Vitals for Iowa Hawkeyes @ Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue Boilermakers look to get to bowl eligibility with their sixth win of the season by trying to grab a fifth win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in six tries during Jeff Brohm’s tenure as head coach. Purdue has found an answer to their running game issues led by walkon redshirt freshman Devin Mockobee running for over 100 yards in three of the past four games while Aidan O’Connell has continued to impress throwing for 2,270 yards on 66.3% completion percentage. On the flipside, Iowa has another stellar defense (ranking #5 overall in the country in yards per game and #1 in yards per play at 3.91) leading the way for a team that has struggled on offense (to put it very kindly). Want to know where you can watch or listen to the game? Check below!

Opponent | Iowa Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3)

Team Colors | Purdue: Old Gold & Black Iowa: Black & Hawkeye Gold

Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Capacity | 57,246 (2014-present)

Surface | Bermuda Grass

Mascot | Hawkeyes

Tickets | $45 on Stubhub

Kickoff Time | 12:00pm EST

TV | FS1

Online Streaming | Fox Sports

Satellite Radio | Sirius XM Channel 196

Odds | Purdue -4.5 (10/31/22). Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | Purdue leads 50-39-3

Last Purdue Win | 24-7 at #2 Iowa on 10/16/2021

Last Iowa Win | 26-20 at Iowa on 10/19/2019

SB Nation Blog Representation | Black Heart, Gold Pants

Weather Forecast | Cloudy / H: 71° L: 55° / 9% Chance of Rain / Wind S 17mph

2021 Iowa Postseason | Lost VRBO Citrus Bowl 17-20 to Kentucky Wildcats

Coach | Kirk Ferentz: 182-114 (24th years as Iowa HC)

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Does Tailgating Count?

